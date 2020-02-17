Watch Lizzo Cover Harry Styles’ “Adore You”

As you might’ve noticed, Lizzo had a pretty unique breakthrough across 2019. After years of being around, suddenly she rocketed to fame, in part thanks to a handful of now-inescapable singles that, in some cases, had actually been around for several years already. She took the year by storm, one of a handful of pop stars rising up at the end of a decade with new and unconventional stories and arcs. By the end of 2019, a lot of people had fallen in love with Lizzo’s music.

One of those people happened to be none other than Harry Styles, who also had an album come out last year. When Styles stopped by the BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge in December as part of his promo tour for Fine Line, he decided to incorporate a cover of Lizzo’s “Juice” into his appearance. This, of course, is some prime internet bait: Harry Styles covering Lizzo in the year 2019! But the love between the two seems to be real. Styles has also sung the song in concert, and he even joined Lizzo onstage for a pre-Super Bowl performance in which they got to duet on it.

Well, now Lizzo has stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge herself, and she’s decided to return the favor. Just about two months after Styles’ “Juice” cover, Lizzo has now taken on his “Adore You,” one of the singles from Fine Line. How long are these two gonna tease this out? How far away are we from a Styles X Lizzo collab album that just fully breaks the whole fucking internet? Watch a video of the performance below.