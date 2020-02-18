King Krule – “Cellular”

In a few days, the elliptical British jazzbo drawler King Krule will release Man Alive!, his new album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On” and “Alone, Omen 3.” This morning, Archy Marshall has shared a video for “Cellular,” the album’s opening track. It’s the third and presumably last of the album’s pre-release singles.

“Cellular,” unlike the two previous tracks, was not one of the ones that Marshall performed as part of Hey World!, the short film that he released last year. It’s an entirely new song. The track is very much within the King Krule wheelhouse, and it has echoes of all the things that King Krule songs usually echo: Spartan early-’80s postpunk, meditative jazz, trip-hop. It’s also got Marshall intoning hallucinatory lyrics about televisions and warzones and crying French girls.

The “Cellular” video is a psychedelic cartoon from director Jamie Wolfe, who has worked on the TV show Rick & Morty and who has directed King Krule’s previous “Vidual” video. It features an Elvis-looking dicknose going through a warping experience. Check it out below.

Man Alive! is out 2/21 on True Panther/Matador.