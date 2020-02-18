Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announce North American Tour With Weyes Blood

Nick Cave released a devastating new album, Ghosteen, last fall. It made our Best Albums Of 2019 list and a track from it even made our list of the Best Songs Of The 2010s overall. Cave and the Bad Seeds are about to take the album on tour, first in Europe and the UK in dates that were announced back when the album came out and later this year in a just-announced itinerary through North America.

His North American tour will kick off in Minneapolis on 9/16 and wrap up in Vancouver a month later. Weyes Blood, who released her own great Titanic Rising last year, will be joining him as an opening act for a handful of the dates.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (2/21) at 10AM local time. There’s also an American Express pre-sale going on that begins tomorrow. More info on that here and check out the dates below.

09/16 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage At The Mann *

09/25 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/04 Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center *

10/12 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds

10/17 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

* w/ support from Weyes Blood

Ghosteen is out now