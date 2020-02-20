Jay Som – “A Thousand Words” & “Can’t Sleep”

Jay Som’s sophomore album, Anak Ko, was our Album Of The Week back when it came out, so count us pleasantly surprised to find out that Melina Duterte has two more tracks where that came from, B-sides from the Anak Ko sessions that she’s putting out today. (They’ll also be released on a 7″ in May.) “A Thousand Words” is a vibrant and bright nostalgic twinge, while “Can’t Sleep” is a bit more chaotic and inscrutable, a soup of discordant and frustrated noise.

Duterte had some stuff to say about the songs in a press release:

“A Thousand Words”

This song was made after a year of extensive touring plus a cancelled tour. I forced myself to make a sort of big and jovial song to bring me out of the funk I was in. I also wanted to remind myself that music can be fun! It was heavily inspired by Bruce Springsteen, Elliott Smith, Pavement and that song “Alright” by Supergrass. “Can’t Sleep”

“Can’t Sleep” was made in August or September 2017 while I was living with my parents in between US tours, before I moved to LA. I think I had all my gear packed away somewhere that I couldn’t access, so I used instruments left over in my childhood room: a broken acoustic guitar, chopsticks on a snare drum, a bad hi hat, and my trumpet. Everything was recorded through the laptop mic. I was pretty frustrated with the California heat and the fact that I couldn’t record properly, so this sort of fever dream song was born.

Listen to both below.

TOUR DATES:

02/20 Auckland, New Zealand @ Neck of the Woods

02/21 Sydney, Australia @ Oxford Art Factory

02/22 Brisbane, Australia @ The Foundry

02/23 Melbourne, Australia @ NorthCote Social Club

02/25 Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-La

02/26 Tokyo, Japan @ Club Quattro

02/29-03/01 Jakarta, Indonesia @ Java Jazz Festival

03/17 Bristol, UK @ The Fleece #

03/18 Brighton, UK @ Patterns #

03/19 London, UK @ The Garage # [SOLD OUT]

03/21 Manchester, UK @ YES #

03/22 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club #

03/24 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

03/25 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo #

03/26 Dublin, Ireland @ The Workman’s Club #

03/28 Liverpool, UK @ Leaf #

03/29 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge #

03/31 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique (Witloof Bar)

04/01 Paris, France @ Supersonic #

04/03 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

04/05 Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn

04/06 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

04/07 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow (Skybar) #

04/08 Berlin, Germany @ Kantine am Berghain #

04/17 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! $

04/18 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel $

04/19 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater

04/20 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom $

04/22 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium $%

04/24 New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre $

04/26 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s $

04/28 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

05/09 Cincinnati, OH @ The National Homecoming Festival

05/23 Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/04 Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/06 New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/07 Los Angeles, CA @ Virgin Festival

# w/ Lazy Day

$ w/ Sharon Van Etten

% w/ Julien Baker

“A Thousand Words” b/w “Can’t Sleep” is out digitally now. The 7″ will be released on 5/1 — you can pre-order that here.