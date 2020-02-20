Lana Del Rey Cancels European Tour

Last year, Lana Del Rey released a great album, got nominated for a bunch of Grammys, and embarked on a North American tour where, many nights, she sang with surprise guests. Until very recently, Del Rey was scheduled to head out on a European tour that was going to include dates in the Netherlands, France, the UK, and Germany. That tour was supposed to start tomorrow night, at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome. But as Pollstar reports, Del Rey has lost her voice, and she’s cancelled her entire European tour on doctor’s orders.

In a statement, Del Rey says, “Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice. Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.” She announced no plans to reschedule any of those dates.

Del Rey also has a number of festival shows booked, starting next month at the Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil. She’s also booked for Coachella and Bonnaroo in the US and Primavera, NOS Primavera, We Love Green, and Glastonbury in Europe. None of those festivals have said anything about Del Rey cancelling. Since all of them are outside the four-week window, hopefully she’ll be healthy by then.