The South Florida band Seed Of Pain play a fervent, intense, blood-gargling form of metallic hardcore — one built on riffs and grooves and screams. It’s a visceral, physical sound, and it kicks a whole lot of ass. Today, the band — which shares members with other Florida bands like Ecostrike and Envision — releases the new album Flesh, Blood, Victory… I really like it.

In this No Echo interview, frontman Lennon Livesay says this about the album: “There are songs about Warhammer, and there are songs about the current state of American politics, and everything in between.” That rules, and it rules even harder when you realize that, as Stereogum commenter ReviloWard points out, the songs about Warhammer sound exactly like the songs about politics.

The album, which follows up the band’s 2018 full-length debut Champions Of Chaos, draws on the influence of classic ’90s Cleveland bands like Integrity and Ringworm. In that same interview, Livesay also says that the band is also pulling from Florida death metal and East Coast hardcore. But when you’re listening to Flesh, Blood, Victory…, I’m not really thinking about which songs sound like which bands. I’m busy just getting knocked around. “Garden Of Decay,” for example, has a yell-grunted lyric about “indecisive centrist pigs pimping out our death” and a breakdown that makes me feel like I just got kicked in the gut. Stream the album below.

<a href="http://pleadyourcaserecords.bandcamp.com/album/pyc025-flesh-steel-victory" target="_blank">PYC025: Flesh, Steel, Victory… by Seed Of Pain</a>

Flesh, Steel, Victory… is out now on Livesay’s own Plead Your Case Records.