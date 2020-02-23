Watch Rihanna Receive President’s Award At The NAACP Image Awards

Rihanna recently celebrated her 32nd birthday (happy birthday, Rihanna!) and she also recently celebrated receiving the President’s Award at the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards. In a rare public appearance, the pop star accepted her award at a ceremony last night to give a speech that highlighted her philanthropic causes — she started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right?” she said during her speech. “It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me, because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done.”

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I can’t emphasize that enough. We can’t let the desensitivity seep in,” she continued. “The ‘If it’s your problem, it’s not mine.’ ‘It’s a woman’s problem.’ ‘It’s a black people problem.’ ‘It’s a poor people problem.'”

Watch her full speech below.

Prepare to be moved!… 👑 Rihanna accepts the President’s Award honor at the 51st #NAACPImageAwards! pic.twitter.com/cx91nLpMv3 — BET (@BET) February 23, 2020

The music categories at the NAACP Image Awards last night went to Lil Nas X (Outstanding New Artist), Bruno Mars (Outstanding Male Artist), Beyoncé (Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, Outstanding Song, Traditional; Outstanding Song, Contemporary; Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation), Lizzo (Outstanding Music Video), Kirk Franklin (Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song), and Jazzmeia Horn (Outstanding Jazz Album).