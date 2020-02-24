100 gecs – “ringtone (Remix)” (Feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito)

How many good things can you stuff onto one track? Let’s try four. Today, 100 gecs are releasing their “ringtone” remix featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, and Kero Kero Bonito. The all-star weirdo pop team-up was teased a few weeks back and it’s part of a forthcoming remix album of 100 gecs’ 1000 gecs called 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues, which has already given us remixes from A. G. Cook and Injury Reserve.

The “ringtone” remix is deliriously fun. Charli XCX starts the whole thing off and sings the chorus, then Kero Kero Bonito’s Sarah Bonito comes on for a verse, and that’s followed by another verse from Rico Nasty. There’s some cute back-and-forth (“Wait, Charli, can you sing the chorus again, please?”) and even more contributions from all three featured guests, which really make it sounds like one big party instead of your typical stitched-together remix.

Check it out below.

The “ringtone (Remix)” is out now via Dog Show Records.