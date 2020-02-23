Last year, Hillsong evangelical Justin Bieber said that he wanted to sing at one of Kanye West’s Sunday Services, and today his dream came true. Bieber appeared at West’s gospel day in Los Angeles this Sunday to cover Marvin Sapp’s “Never Would Have Made It,” as Billboard points out.

Bieber released a new album, Changes, on 2/14. It topped the Billboard 200 chart, which was announced today, making it the pop star’s seventh #1 album. At 25, BIeber is now the youngest solo musician to have seven #1 albums, beating out Elvis Presley. Changes earned 231,000 equivalent units, which makes it the third-largest week for a 2020 album behind Eminem and Halsey.

Watch some clips from his Sunday Service appearance below.

Another video of Justin at Kanye West’s Sunday Service today. pic.twitter.com/3267LWRJBR — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) February 23, 2020