Soccer Mommy – “bloodstream”

Soccer Mommy’s sophomore album, color theory, comes out on Friday. We’ve heard three singles from it so far, “lucy,” “yellow is the color of her eyes,” and “circle the drain,” and today Sophie Allison is sharing one final song before the whole thing is out in full.

“bloodstream” is the album opener, a chugging slideshow of childhood memories that tries to find a source for her mental distress. “What did you have that I didn’t?/ And why am I so blue?” Allison asks on it. “Someone’s talking in my forehead that says I’ll never be like you.”

Soccer Mommy have already had a pretty big week: They played at a Bernie Sanders rally in Houston on Sunday. And on Wednesday night, the band will make their late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It’s Soccer Mommy season!

color theory is out 2/28 via Loma Vista.