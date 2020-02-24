Watch Conor Oberst & Phoebe Bridgers Play Production Assistants In Meet The Conan Staff

Meet The Conan Staff is a new mockumentary-style digital web series from the Conan writing team that purports to be a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on at the show.

In its latest episode, rock stars and Better Oblivion Community Center partners Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers play production assistants. Oberst is tryhard and happy-to-be-there, though he can’t stop breaking out into song. Bridgers is the cool assistant that everyone likes but who doesn’t take the job too seriously.

“I sort of stumbled into the role of being the voice of the emo and indie rock movement,” Oberst says at the beginning. “But that was just to pay the bills. Really, I wanted to break into late-night television production. I guess you could say I’m the Happy Gilmore of emo.”

Watch the video via Rolling Stone below.