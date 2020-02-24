Stream Bib’s New Album Delux

“Bib” is a good name for the Omaha band Bib. It’s a good name because they sound like they’re drooling all over themselves. Bib’s music is a sloppy, raw, intentionally ugly take on hardcore punk. There’s a lot of murky old-school garage rock in what Bib do, and there’s plenty of unstable and tape-hissy Japanese hardcore, too. Theirs is a beautifully bleary and chaotic sound.

Bib have been putting out music since 2015 — often on obscure, difficult-to-find tapes and records. (They collected these on the 2018 compilation A Band In Hardcore.) This past Friday, Bib released a full-on album called Delux. It’s 19 minutes of grunts and splats and sludge-riff bedlam. I really like it.

Bib actually sent me an advance copy of Delux a few weeks ago, but they sent it as one undifferentiated MP3, which might be the best way to hear the thing. There are individual songs — we posted “The Fool” last month — but it all blurs together into one seething, sprawling mess. Delux sounds like dinosaurs trying to fight their way out of a punk-rock tar pit, and you can stream it below.

Delux is out now on Pop Wig Records.