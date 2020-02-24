Kikagaku Moyo – “Gypsy Davey” & “Mushi No Uta”

Kikagaku Moyo are one of the most consistently rewarding psych bands going, and they’ve proven it again today with a contribution to the Sub Pop Singles Club that shows off their eclectic range and hypnotic power.

For the A-side, the Tokyo combo have covered “Gypsy Davey,” a traditional English folk ballad popularized by Sandy Denny’s post-Fairport Convention band Fotheringay. Kikagaku Moyo’s version is rendered with languid, hallucinatory textures but grounded in visceral classic-rock lead guitar. B-side “Mushi No Uta,” meanwhile, is a gorgeous acoustic lullaby that bottoms out into an even prettier ocean of harmonic noise before once again resolving into quiet.

Both tracks get better with each listen, so dive in below, and check out our feature on Kikagaku Moyo’s Guruguru Brain label while you’re at it.

“Gypsy Davey” b/w “Mushi No Uta” is out now on Sub Pop. Purchase it here.