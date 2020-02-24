Watch Beyoncé Perform At Kobe & Gianna Bryant’s Memorial

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other passengers, died in a helicopter crash last month. Tributes to the late basketball player have rolled out from the music world, at the Grammys and through songs and performances from Bad Bunny and Roddy Ricch.

Today, a memorial service for Kobe and Gianna was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Beyoncé was on hand to perform two of her songs, “XO” and “Halo,” as a tribute. “I’m here because I love Kobe, and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said before singing the former. She was joined by a crew of backup singers and musicians wearing all-white.

Watch below.