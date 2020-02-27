Damaged City 2020 Lineup

Washington, DC’s Damaged City is one of America’s great hardcore and punk festivals — a truly cool way to experience some of our best and most overlooked DIY bands in a single two-day marathon. I went a couple of years ago, and it ruled. The Damaged City organizers have just announced the lineup for this year’s festival, which is coming to venues around DC 4/10-11.

This time around, the big draw is Trapped Under Ice, the extremely tough Baltimore band that became the biggest thing in hardcore in the early ’00s. TUI haven’t released anything since the 2017 album Heatwave, and the members of the band are usually pretty busy with Turnstile and Angel Du$t, but they’re still a going concern. This will be almost be a hometown show for them, and it should get nuts.

But Damaged City is also great about bringing in half-forgotten cult legends from around the world. This time around, they’ve booked Destruktions and Appendix, two ’80s punk bands from Finland. There’s plenty of other good stuff on the lineup, too, including Greek dark-punk conjurers Chain Cult, exploding San Jose hardcore miscreants Gulch, enormously promising New York metallic hardcore wreckers Ekulu, and Raw Brigade, Colombian masters of old-school straight-edge. More bands will be added, but here’s the lineup as it stands right now:

Trapped Under Ice

Destruktions

Appendix

Chain Cult

Spine

Lion Of Judah

Wound Man

Secretors

Hate Preachers

Ekulu

Subversive Rite

Raw Brigade

Odd Man Out

Gulch

Permission

Sex Prisoner

Protocol

Armor

Ingrown

Fantasia

Hologram

Gunn

Brain Tourniquet

Ammo

Tantrum

Scalple

Weak Tint

