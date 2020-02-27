Watch Soccer Mommy Make Their TV Debut On Kimmel

Soccer Mommy are just days away from dropping color theory, their second LP and our reigning Album Of The Week. It’s insanely good. When I first listened to color theory a few months back, it didn’t initially grab me like 2018’s Clean did. It struck me as maybe too glossy and not dynamic enough? I don’t know. It’s hard to remember exactly what I didn’t like about it because little by little it has taken over my life. I guess I just needed time to get on Sophie Allison’s level.

At the core of my obsession is “circle the drain,” the single that chronicles Allison’s struggle with depression in a wistful mirage of late ’90s crossover alt-rock balladry. That song is special, so Allison made the right choice by performing it in her debut TV performance. The band took to the airwaves for the first time on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, performing “circle the drain” on the show proper and early teaser “lucy” as a web extra.

Watch both performances below.

color theory is out 2/28 on Loma Vista.