Two People Were Shot At Diplo’s Concert In Brazil

Two people were shot during Diplo’s set at a Carnival street party in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday. The Sun reports that a man and a woman were shot in an altercation over what appears to be an attempted theft.
According to witnesses, a man tried to snatch a chain off another man’s neck near the beginning of the show. The man with the chain then pulled out a gun and shot the alleged thief in the stomach; a female friend of the thief was caught in the crossfire and shot in the thigh.
Diplo was rushed to safety by security as soon as the shots were heard. The rest of his set and the street party parade were cancelled following the incident, and the producer has shared the following statement on Instagram (the first paragraph was translated from Portuguese by Google):
I am very sad to know that people were hurt in a moment of joy and happiness like Carnival. I have been coming to Brazil for 20 years and it was the first time that I witnessed any type of violence. But we must not let this end the freedom brought by the spirit of Carnival.
This is a tough country.. It’s bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed.. We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that’s when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you
View this post on Instagram
Fico muito triste em saber que pessoas foram feridas em um momento de alegria e felicidade como o Carnaval. Faz 20 anos que venho ao Brasil e foi a primeira vez que testemunhei qualquer tipo de violência. Mas não devemos deixar que isso acabe com a liberdade trazida pelo espírito do Carnaval. This is a tough country.. It's bullet proof, maybe even invincible.. Its definitely blessed.. We were actually ready 15 minutes later to get on and do a show for everyone in Sao Paulo just as we made sure the medical teams were good.. But that's when thunder and lightning started to pour down as if Brazil started to cry. I will see you next year Sao Paulo because you know we love you