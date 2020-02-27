Two People Were Shot At Diplo’s Concert In Brazil

Two people were shot during Diplo’s set at a Carnival street party in São Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday. The Sun reports that a man and a woman were shot in an altercation over what appears to be an attempted theft.

According to witnesses, a man tried to snatch a chain off another man’s neck near the beginning of the show. The man with the chain then pulled out a gun and shot the alleged thief in the stomach; a female friend of the thief was caught in the crossfire and shot in the thigh.

Diplo was rushed to safety by security as soon as the shots were heard. The rest of his set and the street party parade were cancelled following the incident, and the producer has shared the following statement on Instagram (the first paragraph was translated from Portuguese by Google):