St. Vincent Announces Outdoor Voices Clothing Collaboration

St. Vincent has announced a collaboration with athletic apparel company Outdoor Voices. “It may come as a shock to some, but team sports and exercise have been a massive part of my life since I was young,” Annie Clark writes in a statement. “I have tried every manner of exercise clothes and never found the perfect fit or design.”

“So when OV, a Texas-based, female-founded-and-run-company, approached me about collaborating, I was thrilled!” she continues. “I hope you guys enjoy it. I think you will. If you don’t, I’m sure I’ll hear about that, too.”

The STV.OV collection is focused on a modular system of mix and match styles in universal colors. Bras, bralettes, hi-rise shorts and leggings, hoodies, sweats, and trenchcoats are all included. Shop and find more information here and watch a bizarre teaser video below.