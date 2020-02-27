Preview Offset’s Acting Debut On NCIS: LA

Like his spouse and fellow rap star Cardi B, Offset is getting into the acting game. The Migos member will appear on this Sunday’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. In his debut role, he’ll portray an undercover CIA agent who Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J’s characters seek out for help rescuing a special agent. (As commenter Jerkface123 points out, all three Migos appeared as drug dealers in a 2016 episode of Atlanta, but only Quavo had a speaking role.)

TMZ has premiered a promo video featuring scenes from the episode plus interviews with Offset and other cast members. It also includes a preview of Offset’s new solo track “Danger.” Watch below.

And here’s an official clip:

Offset’s episode of NCIS: LA airs this Sunday, 3/1 at 9PM ET.