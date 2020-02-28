Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Come On Outside”

Blue Moon Rising, the new EP from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, will soar into availability next week. The opinionated Oasis alum shared the project’s title track a while back, and today he’s teasing it with a second single, meaning 67% of the new material from the record is now public. This one, “Come On Outside,” could be a killer Oasis song if he sped it up and turned the microphone over to Liam. As it stands, it’s a decent High Flying Birds song too. Listen below.

Blue Moon Rising is out 3/6. Pre-order it here.