Last year, Nisha Ganatra directed the Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night. This year, as Vulture reports, she’s exploring a different corner of the entertainment industry: music.

Her upcoming film The High Note stars Tracee Ellis Ross as singer Grace Davis and Dakota Johnson as her personal assistant who wants to produce her next album. Ice Cube plays a record exec, and Diplo plays Diplo.

Watch the trailer below.

The High Note hits theaters 5/8.