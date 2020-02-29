Watch Tom Steyer And Juvenile Back That Azz Up In South Carolina

You are billionaire and Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer. Despite a less than overwhelming showing in the race thus far, you are on track to finish in the top three in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday. You just need one thing to really give your campaign that special edge. You know what you need to do. You need to back that azz up.

Last night, Tom Steyer held a campaign rally in the gymnasium of Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia, South Carolina. He got Yolanda Adams, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Juvenile to perform. And during Juvenile’s performance of “Back That Azz Up,” Tom Steyer backed that azz up. Watch below, if you dare.

The supreme beings running the simulation are crowding around the monitor watching Tom Steyer and Juvenile pic.twitter.com/sLshxvWDca — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 29, 2020