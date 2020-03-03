Hilary Woods – “The Mouth”

Next week, Hilary Woods is releasing a new album, Birthmarks. We’ve heard “Tongues Of Wild Boar” and “Orange Tree” from it already, and today the Irish musician is sharing “The Moth.” It’s a visceral, gorgeous piece of work that sounds like it could be in an A24 horror film.

“The impulse to write The Mouth came from a longing to articulate feelings aloud that I failed to express til the moment had passed,” Woods said in a statement. “Braiding together harmonies of distorted vocals and heavy drone woven with saxophone and strings was my own way of exorcising the demise of a relationship that could no longer be resuscitated. The Mouth, the threshold of expression and healing.”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

04/13, Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

04/14, Chicago, IL @ International Museum of Surgical Science

04/15, Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

04/16, Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

04/19, Tilberg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

05/18, London, UK @ Cafe Oto

Birthmarks is out 3/13 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.