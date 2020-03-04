Robert Plant & Saving Grace – “Everybody’s Song” (Low Cover)

Robert Plant loves Low! Or at least he loves Low’s 2005 album The Great Destroyer. Back in 2010, the former Led Zeppelin singer recorded two tracks from the LP, “Silver Rider” and “Monkey,” with his reunited covers act Band Of Joy. A decade later, Plant’s current band Saving Grace has covered “Everybody’s Song,” also from The Great Destroyer.

In keeping with Plant’s post-Zeppelin inclinations, Saving Grace’s treatment of “Everybody’s Song” is rooted in British and American folk music and traditional blues sounds. (Saving Grace is supposedly particularly inspired by Welsh Marches.) In black and white video footage, Plant performs the song as a duet with Suzi Dian, who co-leads the band with him. Watch below, where you can also find Saving Grace’s upcoming US tour dates.

I am now so curious about the extent of Robert Plant’s Low fandom. Has he checked out Double Negative? Did he get way into slowcore in the ’90s? What about The Great Destroyer in particular has so captivated him? Whoever interviews him next should inquire!