This past weekend, with very little advance warning, the Puerto Rican urbano star Bad Bunny released his second solo album YHLQMDLG. The album didn’t have any advance singles, but Bad Bunny has dropped videos for a couple of its songs. Last night, Bad Bunny popped up on James Corden’s Late Late Show to perform “Pero Ya No,” one of those songs. Even if you don’t speak Spanish, one of the lines from that song is pretty easy to figure out: “Yo no soy un Pokémon.” (The full line: “A mí ya no me cachas, yo no soy un Pokémon,” or “You can’t catch me anymore, I’m not a Pokémon.”) But when he performed the song on Corden, Bad Bunny was wearing a Charizard costume. So maybe he is a Pokémon.

Really, Bad Bunny’s stage outfit was more a onesie than a costume; he didn’t go so far as to set his ass on fire or anything. Still, Charizard! Intriguing choice! I’ve always seen Bad Bunny as more of a Squirtle; maybe it’s the tiny sunglasses.

Bad Bunny remains an absolute wizard at getting people to pay attention to what he’s wearing. When he was on The Tonight Show last week, he wore a skirt and a T-shirt that paid tribute to the murdered Puerto Rican trans woman Alexa Negrón Luciano. The Charizard costume was not the same kind of statement, but it was fun nonetheless. Here’s the performance:

Alongside fellow guests Martin Freeman and Pete Holmes, Bad Bunny also took part in a very long Corden comedy bit called Cell Phone Profile. It’s not exactly a fun hang, but the man did prove that he can be charming on a language that is not his first, which is better than most of us can say. Here’s that thing:

YHLQMDLG is out now on Rimas Entertainment.