Last year, Alyse Vellturo released her debut album as pronoun, I’ll Show You Stronger, a collection of eminently likable and shimmering pop songs. Today, ahead of a handful of tour dates, the Brooklyn-based musician is sharing the first song she ever wrote for the project, appropriately given the unfinished name “Song Number 1.5.” It’s a little rough around the edges, but the sparkle is there.

“It was before I ever thought about putting out music, I was just messing around by myself, zero idea what I was doing,” Vellturo said in a statement. “It is a love song from way back when, and I’ve always been a super hesitant (and maybe a bit bitter), about sharing it. The other night, while I was dozing off, it popped in to my head and I decided it deserves some light.”

Listen below.



TOUR DATES:

03/12 Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery *

03/13 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville *

03/15 Boston, MA @ Great Scott *

04/03 Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beer Festival ^

* w/ Future Teens & Proper.

* w/ New Found Glory & the Early November

“Song Number 1.5″ is out now.