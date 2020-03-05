Paramore’s Hayley Williams Announces First-Ever Solo Tour

Earlier this year, longtime Paramore leader Hayley Williams announced the impending release of her debut solo album Petals For Armor. She’s already shared a good chunk of the album’s songs, as well as the intriguing news that one song will feature all three members of boygenius. Soon, Williams will take those songs out on the road. Today, she’s announced her first-ever tour as a solo artist.

This spring, Williams will hit venues in both Europe and North America. In a press release, Williams says that she’s amped to play “rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago.” While Williams recorded Petals For Armor with members of Paramore, including guitarist Taylor York producing, she’s formed a new band for the tour. We don’t yet know whether they’ll do any Paramore songs. When Williams covered Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” on the BBC Live Lounge a little while ago, she mentioned the possibility that they’d try the cover at their live shows.

In Europe, Williams is bringing gothy Scottish pop duo the Ninth Wave along as openers. In North America, she’ll be joined by UK bedroom-popper Arlo Parks. Below, check out the dates and Williams’ statement about the tour.

TOUR DATES:

5/13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melweg Max *

5/15 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival *

5/16 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton *

5/18 – Paris, France @ La Cigale *

5/19 – Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall *

5/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

5/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic ^

6/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

6/03 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre ^

6/05 – Dallas, TX @ HiFi ^

6/06 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues ^

6/08 – Orlando, FL @ House Of Blues ^

6/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

6/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte ^

6/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^

6/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

6/20 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues ^

6/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel ^

6/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

6/26 – Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues ^

6/27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit ^

6/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

* with the Ninth Wave

^ with Arlo Parks

In a press release, Williams says:

Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying. But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for. There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals For Armor. What a joke. I must. This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this. The first run of shows is going to be hot, sweaty, and intimate. My brand-newly-formed band and I will be playing rooms that Paramore outgrew a decade ago. It’s going to be so satisfying to feel the energy of a crowd that close again, especially while performing songs that feel so vital for me; songs I have never performed before for an audience. Thank you for the chance to tour this. I hope to see a ton of old friends and make some new ones too.

Petals For Armor is out 5/8 on Atlantic.