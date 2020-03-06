Stream Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Suga

Earlier this week, breakout rap star Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to claim that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment was preventing her from releasing new music due to contract renegotiations that started when she signed to Roc Nation Management.

A lawsuit followed that attempted to get her out of her contract, and after filing the suit she was granted a temporary restraining order that allows her to release new music. 1501 founder and CEO (and former MLB player) Carl Crawford filed a motion to dissolve the restraining order, which was denied, and he also took to the press to claim that “Nothing is true that she said.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion posted this statement:

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6,

To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else.

This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

So despite the contentiousness of its release, Suga is in fact here. It was preceded by the single “B.I.T.C.H.” and it features guest spots from Kehlani and Gunna. You can listen to it below.

Megan Thee Stallion appeared on ESPN on Thursday, and she talked about her hometown Houston Rockets and alluded to the label drama:

Suga is out now.