For many years, Brandy Clark, a singer and songwriter from rural Washington State, has been working within the Nashville country establishment. As an in-demand songwriter, she’s worked with bigger names like Miranda Lambert and Kasey Musgraves. (Clark co-wrote Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” and Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow.”) Clark has also made a go of it as a recording artist, and she tried to go the country-radio route with her first two albums, 2013’s 12 Stories and 2016’s Big Day In A Small Town. Neither one made much of an impact. So with her new album, Clark has gone a whole different direction, making a piece of warm and lush old-school country music that works as a beautifully cohesive whole.

Clark recorded her new LP Your Life Is A Record with Eric Church producer Jay Joyce and with the Memphis Strings & Horns, and together, they’ve come up with a thick and soulful ’70s-style sound. Clark cites Dusty Springfield, Shelby Lynne, and Bobbie Gentry as inspirations for the new album, and one of its songs is a duet lighthearted duet with Randy Newman. (Brandy Clark has a much, much better idea of what to do with Randy Newman’s voice than, say, Chance the Rapper does.)

The real draw, of course, is Clark herself. Clark writes finely observed lyrical narratives and big hooks, and she delivers them with a warm, conversational ease. Your Life Is A Record is an almost defiantly adult record, a soothing and thoughtful piece of craftsmanship. You should check it out; you might like it. Below, you can stream the album and watch Clark’s video for the single “Who I Thought I Was.”

Your Life Is A Record is out now on Warner.