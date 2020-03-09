Will You Watch Any Of These Music-Related Quibi Shows?

Quibi — it’s not just a nonsensical word! It’s also an upcoming streaming service founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg focused on short-form video content. You see, Quibi is short for “quick bites,” and it’ll have short segments of 10 minutes or less designed to be watched on small screens (i.e. your phone).

Quibi launches on 4/6, and The New York Times reports that the plan is to release 8500 “quick bites of content” and around 175 new shows, 35 of which will be “movies in chapters,” in its first year. Hollywood heavy hitters including Steven Spielberg and Guillermo del Toro will be involved. Quibi has reportedly spent $1 billion on content already.

And now, Quibi has announced its launch lineup, a slate of 50 shows including docuseries, unscripted reality series, and the aforementioned “movies in chapters.” Will you pay $4.99 a month (or $7.99 without ads) for this service? I don’t know, but here’s a list of music-related shows you can check out during your 90-day free trial.

Punk’d: A reboot of MTV’s celebrity prank show, hosted by Chance The Rapper instead of Ashton Kutcher

Skrrt With Offset: A show about all things cars from noted car aficionado and Migos member Offset, featuring guests like Cardi B, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, and T-Pain

Whole lotta cars, whole lotta Quibi. Skrrt with @OffsetYRN.

📷: Peyton Fulford pic.twitter.com/YEA2iea4J2 — Quibi (@Quibi) October 30, 2019

Rapper Warrior Ninja: An expanded version of The Eric Andre Show’s sketch of the same name, in which rappers have to complete a ridiculous obstacle course while freestyling

Public Figures: A comedy inspired by the events of Lil Yachty’s youth, starring Lil Yachty

&Music: A docuseries about the work of behind-the-scenes music industry professionals like choreographers, video directors, and stage designers, produced by Scooter Braun

Pillow Talk With Demi Lovato: A talk show about body positivity, gender identity, social media, activism, and more, hosted by Demi Lovato and also executive produced by Scooter Braun

Nikki Fre$h: A comedy show starring Nicole Richie as her rapper alter ego Nikki Fre$h, spitting socially conscious and educational bars and meeting with real-life wellness experts; her husband Joel Madden (Good Charlotte)’s music company is handling the music

Lettuce turn up the beet. Nikki Fre$h (@nicolerichie) brings you the freshest, grass-fed Parent Trap. Only on Quibi. pic.twitter.com/uV85i1ZC5C — Quibi (@Quibi) November 12, 2019

The Sauce: A cross-country dance competition series hosted by Ayo & Teo, judged and executive produced by Usher

Cup Of Joe: An eight-part travel series starring the Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas, inspired by his Instagram account of the same name and featuring guests like Tina Fey and Jack Black

Our bags are packed. We're traveling the world with @joejonas and enjoying some ☕ while we're at it. #CupofJoe ONLY on @quibi. pic.twitter.com/fr0KWfsqm0 — Quibi (@Quibi) November 21, 2019

Thanks A Million: A pay-it-forward show where celebs give away $100,000 to someone who has helped them along the way. $1 million will be given out over the course of 10 episodes. Jennifer Lopez is executive producing and participating, and other guests include Nick Jonas, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Kristen Bell, Tracy Morgan, Karlie Kloss, and Aaron Rodgers

Trill League: An animated adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name about a team of black superheroes, executive produced by 50 Cent

You Ain’t Got These: A docuseries about sneaker culture from Lena Waithe, featuring guests like Questlove, Nas, Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Mike Epps, and more

Royalties: A 10-episode musical comedy starring Darren Criss, featuring songs written by Darren Criss, co-created by Darren Criss, and directed by Amy Heckerling

.@darrencriss and the cast of Royalties don't know what Quibi is.

But they do know what a BOP is…clearly. pic.twitter.com/D3Gs1l1juE — Quibi (@Quibi) January 18, 2020

An untitled music competition series produced and judged by Quibi favorite Scooter Braun

An untitled heist series with Ice Cube involved, somehow

Check out the full list of Quibi shows here.