Back in 2015, the Manchester band PINS emerged with Wild Nights, the slick, glamorous, hook-jammed sophomore LP that put them on the global map. Since then, PINS have stayed busy. They’ve changed their lineup, retooled their sound, and released a bunch of one-off singles and the 2017 EP Bad Thing. Today has already brought a whole lot of wild-ass news, and now it also brings the news of another PINS album, set to arrive this spring.

The new PINS album is called Hot Slick, and it’s the first one they’ve recorded as a trio. The band recorded it with a series of different producers. (One of them is the Kills’ Jamie Hince, who produced the title track.) The new songs reflect a change in direction, one that’s pushed the band away from gauzy rock and toward the terse, brittle, synthy dance-punk of the early ’00s. You can hear a whole lot of that on “Ponytail,” the new single that the band just dropped.

“Ponytail” is a song about going out at night and hitting the dancefloor. It’s got processed guitars, blippy keyboards, and a spare drum-machine rattle working for it. Frontwoman Faith Vern’s swagger, however, remains unaffected. Below, listen to “Ponytail” and check out the new LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hot Slick”

02 “Bad Girls Forever”

03 “Ponytail”

04 “After Hours”

05 “Daisies”

06 “Read My Lips”

07 “Set Me Off”

08 “Love You To Death”

09 “Ghosting”

10 “Bad Habit”

Hot Slick is out 5/29 on the band’s own Haus Of Pins label.