Watch Coldplay Cover Prince’s “1999” At Tiny Desk Concert

That desk just keeps getting tinier and tinier! NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series recently hosted Coldplay, one of the biggest bands in the world, and Chris Martin brought a whole crew of background singers — the For Love Choir, some of whom sang on their most recent album — along to sing with him and squeeze in behind the desk.

The band was there to promote last year’s Everyday Life, and they did three songs from that album: “Cry Cry Cry,” “Broken,” and “Champions Of The World.” They also broke out “Viva La Vida” and did a cover of Prince’s “1999.”

It’s far from the first time that Coldplay have paid tribute to the Purple One — in the past, they’ve covered “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Sometimes It Snows In April,” and they also performed at the Grammys’ upcoming Salute To Prince, which was filmed in January and will air in April.

Watch Coldplay’s Tiny Desk Concert below.