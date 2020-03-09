The 1995 cult classic Hackers climaxes with a scene set in Grand Central Station and a song that was widely believed to feature contributions from Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour. But his involvement was never confirmed and the track had never officially been released on the many editions of the Hackers soundtrack. All that is about to change, however, now that Hackers is getting a 25th anniversary reissue as part of Record Store Day.

The reissue includes the first official version of “Grand Central Station,” which was written by Pink Floyd’s touring bassist Guy Pratt and played on by Gilmour. (The film’s score was composed by Simon Boswell, but it also featured a whole lot of techno/house music from that era.)

As Rolling Stone lays out, Pratt was working on music for the film when Gilmour visited him at home and their jam session became what would end up appearing in the movie. “This was such a fun thing to do, had to quickly knock it up at home and then David swung by and did his inimitable thing in one take,” Pratt told Rolling Stone.

Previously, those who’ve wanted to hear the song have had to rely on slickly-edited mixes that cut out all of the movie’s dialogue on YouTube. But now we can hear the mid-’90s track in all its glory. Check it out below.

The 25th anniversary Hackers soundtrack is out on Record Store Day via Varèse Sarabande Records.