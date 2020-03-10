Nap Eyes – “Mystery Calling”

“Mystery calling at my door again,” Nigel Chapman sings on the new Nap Eyes single. “What is the mystery, and should I let it in?” If the mystery is whether to invest time and even money into the band’s new album Snapshot Of A Beginner, gonna go with yeah on that one. Early singles “Mark Zuckerberg” and “So Tired” found Halifax’s finest in top form, Chapman’s thoughtful ramblings unspooling against some of the prettiest slacker-folk ambles of their career. The drowsy and inspired “Mystery Calling” continues the hot streak.

Here’s a statement on the song from Chapman:

This is another improvised-origin song. On one level it’s basically a description of my homebody ways, and it’s also about the way our mundane routines can seem to pull us away from what I’m referring to as “Mystery” in the song — that is, away from the discovery and creation that seem to be more valuable and important activities in themselves, despite being deemed superficially “non-practical.” Now, this irritation and sense of being drawn away from what’s important is probably mostly illusory. This is because the cosmic mystery is probably accessible even in the midst of the most boring and stressful busywork. At the same time, as any good procrastinator should know, there is quite a lot of good that comes from letting the mind ignore apparently pressing worldly activities in order to let it roam, explore, discover and create.

Director Antoine Lahaie made a video for “Mystery Calling” reportedly inspired by movies like Blade Runner and Under The Skin and people such as Yorik La Saux and Ana-Maria Trudel. Watch it below.

Snapshot Of A Beginner is out 3/27 on Paradise Of Bachelors/Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.