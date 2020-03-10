TENGGER – “Achime”

The Pan-Asian family band TENGGER impressed us with the New Age Kosmiche soundscapes of last year’s Spiritual 2. Today they’ve announced another album, Nomad!, out in June. Its gorgeously droning lead single and opening track, “Achime,” sounds like stepping through a glowing portal and gasping at the wonders of another world. Twist: It’s inspired by the natural beauty of this one!

Here’s what TENGGER told The Fader about it:

It’s about water’s travel and also our inner travel. “Achime” means “morning” in Korean. We took the video at “Iya” valley, in Tokushima, Japan. Iya (祖谷) means “ancient valley” in Japanese. We traveled to follow the headwaters there. Where are we from? And where we should go? The video starts at the huge river and then shows a small stream, a waterfall, and finally one by one droplets from the moss in the mountain. The lyrics ‘다시 없을 이 아침을 맞이하는 마음가짐’ translate to something like this: “This morning will never come back. So we have to be present and have a clear mind for this moment and nature.” We always feel like nomads. We are compelled to share what nature reveals to us along the way by way of our music and artwork. We try to musically flashback to those revelations with the sounds we make.

Watch the “Achime” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Achime”

02 “Bliss”

03 “Water”

04 “Eurasia”

05 “Us”

06 “Flow”

Nomad! is out 6/12 on Beyond Beyond Is Beyond. Pre-order it here.