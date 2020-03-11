On Monday night, Haim were the musical guests on The Tonight Show. They knocked out a really nice version of the new single “The Steps,” and former Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij, one of the co-producers of Haim’s forthcoming LP Women In Music Pt.III, played guitar in their backing band. Haim did a comedy skit and everything. They had the full Tonight Show experience. But they weren’t done. Last night, The Tonight Show pulled the rare move of bringing Haim back for a second time, and they played “Summer Girl,” the laid-back and saxophone-laced single that they released nearly a year ago.

Haim’s performance on last night’s show was markedly distinct from the one on Monday, partly because “Summer Girl” is just a very different song from “The Steps.” Where Haim came off as rockers on Monday, last night they were in breezy, vibed-out coffeeshop mode. They had no Rostam in their band this time. Instead, they had two different bass players, with a stand-up bassist backing up Este Haim. There was also a sax player in a newsboy cap. Alana Haim played congas and sang, and Danielle Haim really leaned into her long, drawn-out notes.

Seeing “Summer Girl” live really enforces the impression that it’s basically a jam-band song. This is not a complaint. Haim are a lot of fun to watch, jam-band tendencies and all. Check out last night’s performance below.

In other Haim news, the band has now embarked on its deli tour, where they’re playing secret-location delicatessens around the country in a sort of salute to Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles, the place where Haim played their first show. (The cover of the band’s new LP was shot at Canter’s. It’s a whole theme.) Yesterday, Haim played at Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner in New York. During that set, the band covered Britney Spears’ 2001 mega-ballad “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman,” with Este Haim singing lead. Below, click through to watch a couple of Instagram videos of that.

Women In Music Pt.III is out 4/24 on Columbia. Haim are scheduled to play at an as-yet-undisclosed deli in Washington, DC tonight.