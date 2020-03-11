The dank, meditative electronic producer Nicolas Jaar has a new album coming out, and it’s set to arrive in just a couple of weeks. Later this month, Jaar will release the new LP Cenizas — Spanish for Ashes — an album that he wrote and recorded in New York between 2017 and 2019. He’s just shared the slow, whispery new song “Sunder,” which he produced in 2017 but which has gone unreleased until now.

Jaar has been plenty busy lately. Earlier this year, his Against All Logic project released the surprise album 2017 – 2019. Jaar also did a lot of production work on FKA twigs’ stunning 2019 album MAGDALENE, and he’s collaborated with people like the Weeknd as well. Officially, though, Cenizas will be the first album that Jaar has released under his own name since 2016’s Sirens.

“Sunder” is a soft, warped downtempo track. Jaar’s lyrics are elliptical poetry: “We borrowed from the page of St. Maurice/ Named the mountain an Egyptian saint/ Drank the water from the church of springs/ Does a loss seek revenge of sin?” He mutters them over gentle keyboard bloops and hums. Below, listen to “Sunder” and check out the Cenizas tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Vanish”

02 “Menysid”

03 “Cenizas”

04 “Agosto”

05 “Gocce”

06 “Mud”

07 “Vacíar”

08 “Sunder”

09 “Hello, Chain”

10 “Rubble”

11 “Garden”

12 “Xerox”

13 “Faith Made Of Silk”

Cenizas is out 3/27 on Jaar’s own Other People label.