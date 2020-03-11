Flume – “The Difference” (Feat. Toro Y Moi)

The highly collaborative festival favorite Flume has teamed up with Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear on a brisk new track called “The Difference,” which will be featured in a new ad for Apple AirPods Pro. It’s not a Wallflowers cover. Instead, the two adventurous talents have delivered what seems like a thesis on this planet’s impending doom and some future struggle to transpose the joys of life on Earth to another environment someday. “I don’t know about you but I got to get it out and I don’t know how soon,” goes the refrain. “But if we die, I want to bring the whole thing.”

On YouTube, Flume writes, “We made this song between a day at my place in LA and and a day at Chaz’s spot in Oakland. This was our first time working together, I’ve been a Toro Y Moi fan for a while. His song Talamak is a longtime favorite. I listened to that one a lot when I first started Flume as a project.” On Beats 1, he adds that “Talamak” was “kind of one of the blueprint songs for this project” and refers to Bear as “a figure in music that I’ve always had so much love for.”

Watch director Jonathan Zawada’s “The Difference” video below.

“The Difference” is out now on Future Classic.