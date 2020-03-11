JFDR – “Think Too Fast”

Jófríður Ákadóttir has been gearing up for the release of New Dreams, her sophomore album as JFDR, for a while now. Back in October, we heard “Taking A Part Of Me,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Earlier this year, she officially announced the album and shared two more songs, “My Work” and “Shimmer.” And now, with New Dreams arriving this Friday, she’s offered one more preview.

JFDR’s latest single is called “Think Too Fast,” and it’s a characteristically hushed, gorgeous little meditation. There’s always a slightly elemental quality to the Icelandic songwriter’s work, but “Think Too Fast” particularly takes that form — plucked string sounds gently tumble like rippling water, Ákadóttir’s voice and little synth chirps moving like the wind above it. Like some of the other songs we’ve heard from New Dreams, it seems “Think Too Fast” deals with the distances that develop in relationships: “What am I missing, baby? What am I missing?” Ákadóttir asks in the chorus.

The song comes with a video shot in Japan and directed by Timothée Lambrecq. It features Ákadóttir hanging out under grey skies, mingled with environmental shots from around town. Check it out below.

New Dreams is out 3/13 via White Sun Recording. Pre-order it here.