Dr. Waka Flocka Flame Says Minorities Can’t Get Coronavirus

Turns out Shaggy 2 Dope’s “eat dirt snow” advice is not the worst coronavirus take you’ll hear from a rapper this week. Because Dr. Waka Flocka Flame is in, and, as Complex reports, he has something monumentally stupid to say.

In an interview on Real 92.3 LA yesterday, Waka was asked if he was worried about the coronavirus pandemic. No, Waka is not worried. “It’s fake…minorities can’t catch it,” he said. “Name one.”

“We all descended from the same persons,” he continued. “Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our [Atlanta’s] airport, it ain’t touch them soul food folks.”

Fact check: The NBA suspended the rest of the season after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who both happen to be black, were diagnosed with COVID-19. Don’t listen to Waka.

Or do, at the 11:40 mark below, I guess.