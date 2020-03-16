NYC Music Venues Officially Closed Starting Tomorrow

No more live music. In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, cities and states around the US are doing everything they can to encourage social distancing and to keep people from congregating in large groups. We knew there wouldn’t be too many shows in the weeks ahead. Already, a whole lot of stuff has been cancelled. But now America’s largest cities are legally ordering their music venues closed. Beginning tomorrow, that list includes New York City.

Last night, New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that he’s signing an Executive Order demanding the closure of all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theaters, and music venues, starting 9AM tomorrow. Restaurants and bars are having their services limited to takeout. There’s no word on how long the closure will last.

Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020

Similarly, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that bars, nightclubs, venues, dine-in restaurants, and gyms in LA will be closed until at least 3/31. He made the announcement last night, and he said it was effective as of midnight last night.

These are the emergency steps we are taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 & protect people across LA, effective at midnight tonight. This isn’t easy & I don't make this decision lightly. We will do everything we can to help businesses & workers impacted during this time. pic.twitter.com/FAAOcRBDn7 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020

I’m taking executive action to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in @LACity by closing bars, nightclubs, restaurants (except takeout/delivery), entertainment venues and gyms until March 31 unless extended. Grocery stores will remain open. Watch live: https://t.co/iDFp1C4Zpz pic.twitter.com/IlTcanN2tA — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 16, 2020

In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered a number of closings. All events of at least 1,000 people have been cancelled for the next 30 days, and “events of 250+ people are strongly discouraged.” Dine-in restaurants and bars are being closed for at least two weeks, effective at the end of the business day today.

As #COVID19 continues to spread, all Illinoisans should take commonsense social distancing measures to keep themselves and their neighbors safe. Please read these guidelines and take them seriously. Staying home will save lives. pic.twitter.com/9JlEQUiuS9 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 14, 2020

This is happening all over the US, and it will presumably keep happening for at least a couple of months. The Center For Disease Control has recommended suspending all mass gatherings — defined as gatherings of 50 or more people — for the next 80 days. So get used to it. Settle in. Don’t be a dick and try to get in one last restaurant meal. Nobody wants to see local businesses and music scenes suffer, and that’s absolutely going to happen. But at the same time, nobody wants mass deaths, and that’s what we’re trying to avert here.