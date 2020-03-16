NYC Music Venues Officially Closed Starting Tomorrow

CREDIT: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

No more live music. In the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, cities and states around the US are doing everything they can to encourage social distancing and to keep people from congregating in large groups. We knew there wouldn’t be too many shows in the weeks ahead. Already, a whole lot of stuff has been cancelled. But now America’s largest cities are legally ordering their music venues closed. Beginning tomorrow, that list includes New York City.

Last night, New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Twitter that he’s signing an Executive Order demanding the closure of all nightclubs, movie theaters, small theaters, and music venues, starting 9AM tomorrow. Restaurants and bars are having their services limited to takeout. There’s no word on how long the closure will last.

Similarly, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that bars, nightclubs, venues, dine-in restaurants, and gyms in LA will be closed until at least 3/31. He made the announcement last night, and he said it was effective as of midnight last night.

In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker has ordered a number of closings. All events of at least 1,000 people have been cancelled for the next 30 days, and “events of 250+ people are strongly discouraged.” Dine-in restaurants and bars are being closed for at least two weeks, effective at the end of the business day today.

This is happening all over the US, and it will presumably keep happening for at least a couple of months. The Center For Disease Control has recommended suspending all mass gatherings — defined as gatherings of 50 or more people — for the next 80 days. So get used to it. Settle in. Don’t be a dick and try to get in one last restaurant meal. Nobody wants to see local businesses and music scenes suffer, and that’s absolutely going to happen. But at the same time, nobody wants mass deaths, and that’s what we’re trying to avert here.