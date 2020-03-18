Warm Digits – “Everyone Nervous” (Feat. Rozi Plain)

The Newcastle duo Warm Digits are about to follow up their 2017 album Wireless World with a new one called Flight Of Ideas. The new LP features collaborations with the likes of the Orielles, Maximo Park’s Paul Smith, the Delgados’ Emma Pollock, and the Lovely Eggs, and its lead single finds Warm Digits teaming with Rozi Plain, the This Is The Kit member whose solo album What A Boost was a low-key 2019 highlight.

Warm Digits have a thing for apocalyptic song titles, like their Field Music collab “End Times.” On that same tip, their new Flight Of Ideas single is called “Everyone Nervous,” which certainly taps into the mood of this moment. It’s not a creepy song, though. Instead, the track is an appealing blend of ’80s synth-pop and ’90s UK guitar rock. Despite the subject matter, it’s not exactly “The National Anthem” — rather, “Everyone Nervous” is upbeat and effervescent in a way that feels refreshing right now.

Listen below.

Flight Of Ideas is out 4/3 on Memphis Industries. Pre-order it here.