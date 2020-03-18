Geotic – “Breathtaker”

CREDIT: Mario Luna

Hey, the Adult Swim Singles are still going! It’s nice to know we can count on some fucking thing. The Singles series has just unveiled its latest selection, and it’s a new song from Will Wiesenfeld, the bedroom-pop auteur best-known for the music that he releases under his Baths alias. Wiesenfeld released a few singles as Baths last year, but his latest track finds Wiesenfeld returning to his Geotic alter-ego.

Geotic is the name that Wiesenfeld uses for his softer, gentler tracks. (He calls it “passive listening” music, though it’s generally a lot more interesting than that phrase might imply.) We last heard from Geotic when Wiesenfeld released the album Traversa in 2018. Today, Wiesenfeld brings it back for “Breathtaker,” a soft sigh of a pop song.

Geotic tracks tend toward the ambient side of the pop spectrum, but “Breathtaker” isn’t really that. Instead, it’s a sweet, vaporous synthpop track. Wiesenfeld sings in breathy, plaintive voice over hums and pings and bloops, quoting “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” and turning his own multi-tracked voice into a choir. This is probably a hacky thing to say, but there’s a real Postal Service vibe on this one. Check it out below.

You can keep up with the Adult Swim Singles here.

Tags: Baths, Geotic