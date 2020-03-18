Geotic – “Breathtaker”

Hey, the Adult Swim Singles are still going! It’s nice to know we can count on some fucking thing. The Singles series has just unveiled its latest selection, and it’s a new song from Will Wiesenfeld, the bedroom-pop auteur best-known for the music that he releases under his Baths alias. Wiesenfeld released a few singles as Baths last year, but his latest track finds Wiesenfeld returning to his Geotic alter-ego.

Geotic is the name that Wiesenfeld uses for his softer, gentler tracks. (He calls it “passive listening” music, though it’s generally a lot more interesting than that phrase might imply.) We last heard from Geotic when Wiesenfeld released the album Traversa in 2018. Today, Wiesenfeld brings it back for “Breathtaker,” a soft sigh of a pop song.

Geotic tracks tend toward the ambient side of the pop spectrum, but “Breathtaker” isn’t really that. Instead, it’s a sweet, vaporous synthpop track. Wiesenfeld sings in breathy, plaintive voice over hums and pings and bloops, quoting “Hark The Herald Angels Sing” and turning his own multi-tracked voice into a choir. This is probably a hacky thing to say, but there’s a real Postal Service vibe on this one. Check it out below.

You can keep up with the Adult Swim Singles here.