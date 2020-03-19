Mac Miller – “Right” & “Floating”

The deluxe edition of Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles saw physical release two weeks ago, and now it’s going online. With it comes two previously unreleased bonus tracks, “Right” and “Floating.” They’re as warm and soothing as the rest of the album, likely to incite a bittersweet emotional spiral when the joy of hearing them mixes with the sorrow of knowing he’s gone. Listen below, and revisit our tribute to Miller here.

The deluxe version of Circles is out now digitally and on vinyl 4/17 via Warner Records. Pre-order the vinyl here.