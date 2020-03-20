Blake Mills – “Vanishing Twin”

LA multi-instrumentalist and producer Blake Mills is best known for his associations, most prominently with Fiona Apple but also for collaborations with the likes of Bruce Hornsby, Alabama Shakes, Perfume Genius, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Tweedy, and Sky Ferreira. But his solo work is well worth checking out too, and a new album called Mutable Set this spring presents your next opportunity.

Mills worked with Cass McCombs on Mutable Set’s lyrics, and his impressive band for the LP included keyboardist Aaron Embry, saxophonist Sam Gendel, bassist Pino Palladino, drummer Abe Round, and strings from Rob Moose. In a press release, Mills explains, “This record deals with an awareness of two things — people and experiences in life that are precious, and whatever waits down the moat for something to drop. I’ve seen the phrase ‘mutable set’ used to describe theater backdrops and set props, things like that. And ‘mute’ might be one of the best musical terms ever invented. So Mutable Set is a term that deals with anything that could change or be lost all together.”

Lead single “Vanishing Twin,” out today, strikes me as a cinematic spin on Elliott Smith shot through with A Ghost Is Born-era Wilco vibes. I love it. The song debuts with a video by Justin Daashuur Hopkins, which you can (and should) watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Never Forever”

02 “May Later”

03 “Eat My Dust”

04 “Money is the One True God”

05 “Summer All Over”

06 “Vanishing Twin”

07 “My Dear One”

08 “Farsickness”

09 “Mirror Box”

10 “Window Facing A Window”

11 “Off Grid”

Mutable Set is out 5/8 on New Deal/Verve. Pre-order it here.