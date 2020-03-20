On the first day of 2020, the Detroit rap monster Sada Baby released a ridiculously good mixtape called Brolik. He was just getting started. Before the tape came out, Sada had already started to go on an absolutely unholy tear, releasing an endless barrage of grimy, grainy YouTube videos set to ferocious and feverish new songs. Sada Baby is the best thing that has happened to rap music in 2020, easily. Today, he releases a new album, and it sounds like a victory lap.

The new Skuba Sada 2 is the second Sada Baby full-length of this hellish year. Most of the songs that Sada has been cranking out in the past couple of months were direct-to-YouTube tracks that weren’t even on the streaming services. That finally changes now. A lot of the best songs from Sada’s 2020 blitz — “Slide,” “2K20,” the King Von collab “Pressin” appear on Skuba Sada 2. It works like a damn greatest-hits album.

The best way to consume Sada Baby’s music might be one convulsive, absurdist low-budget YouTube video at a time. But hearing a bunch of these songs in quick succession, sequenced as an album, is revelatory. Skuba Sada 2 is only 31 minutes long, and Sada easily could’ve stretched it to twice that. But as it is, Skuba Sada 2 is one of the strongest collections of rap music that you will hear in 2020. Listen to it below.

Skuba Sada 2 is out now on Asylum.