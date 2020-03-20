The Killers Share “Caution” Video

Last week — seemingly an eternity ago — the Killers shared “Caution,” the Lindsey Buckingham-featuring first single from their upcoming Wonderful Wonderful follow-up Imploding The Mirage. And now they’re back with a music video for the song, which they say is just “a sneak peek from the short film we did with director Sing Lee, coming soon on Apple Music!” Since the video is more of a trailer for that than a standalone piece of art, it’s hard to make out a coherent storyline, but it looks nice and there are some shots of the Killers performing; watch below.

Imploding The Mirage is out 5/29 on Island. Pre-order it here.