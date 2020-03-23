Billie Joe Armstrong – “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Tommy James And The Shondells Cover)

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is the latest musician to join in on the quarantine fun (?) by covering a song. As artists get more and more bored while trapped in their homes, no doubt we’ll be getting many, many more of these.

Armstrong picked “I Think We’re Alone Now,” the hit title track from Tommy James And The Shondells’ 1967 album. It’s a pretty appropriate pick for social distancing, minus the whole holding onto one another’s hands part.

“While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music,” he wrote in a statement. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.”

Green Day’s tour in support of their new album, Father Of All…, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Listen below.