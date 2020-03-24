In a couple weeks, Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr is releasing a new album as her alter ego Jackie Lynn. Her first Lynn LP came out in 2016 and it followed the character as she went on the run from the law. The new LP, Jacqueline, continues that narrative, through the first two singles we’ve heard from it, “Casino Queen” and “Shugar Water,” and the new one we’re getting today, “Dream St.” It’s a mournful, heightened ride through past memories. Fohr explains in an extended statement:

I first wrote “Dream St.” as an ode to my favorite street in Chicago, Ogden Drive. It is one of the few streets in the city that runs on a diagonal. On a good day you can catch a nice steady flow and shave minutes off of your commute. It also used to be a part of Route 66. I can’t help but wonder if my very distinct attraction to the flow of Ogden isn’t correlated to the deep historic stream that has been going down on that specific stretch of land for decades.

‘In transit’ means to pass through, and often times it’s a situation where my body has no choice but to remain stationary, so my mind picks up the slack. In this moment of in-between-ness is where I am able to find my deepest imagination, my most intimate secrets, and my longest narrative.

Everything about the making of ‘Dream St.’ was easy. I wrote it in a breeze, and we tracked it all live in an evening. Julie Pomerleau and Bobby Conn did a fantastic job with the strings, and the session was such a dream in itself…

Right now everything seems hard. In a time when we are all in our own cabins tucked away (yet in transit), I hope that this song can help alleviate any inner concerns one may have in isolation.