Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, & Charlie Puth Star In New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund PSA

A bunch of famous New Jersey natives have recorded messages for the newly-launched New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. (Why wasn’t I asked?!) They include Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Charlie Puth, Whoopi Goldberg, Danny DeVito, Carli Lloyd, and First Lady of NJ Tammy Murphy. Naturally, all of them did it on their phones from home.

“These are uncertain times, What is for certain is the pain, the fear, and the real needs of many of our neighbors, our friends, and certainly all of those that are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” Springsteen says at the beginning of the ad. “We are practicing social distancing, we are staying at home.”

Watch below.